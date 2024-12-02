ManageEngine launches user and entity behaviour analytics

With score-based risk assessment, threat corroboration, anomaly detection powered by machine learning, the Log360 UEBA add-on helps security professionals identify, qualify, and investigate internal threats and anomalies by extracting more information from logs for better context.

According to Verizons 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, over a quarter of the 53,308 cyberattacks in 2017 involved insiders. Insider threats can be particularly difficult to detect with conventional threat detection systems, as it’s hard to spot the signs of someone using their legitimate access to data for nefarious purposes, and both vulnerabilities and exploits are unknown.

UEBA delivers threat detection by using machine learning to set a baseline of a user’s normal activity, and then flag any deviations from that baseline. The solution monitors user activity captured in logs to identify behavioural changes. User activities that would otherwise go unnoticed are flagged, reducing the time it takes to detect and respond to threats.