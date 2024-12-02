The collaboration will improve features and services available through Mamo’s existing card program, offering more rewards and benefits for SMEs. The expanded offering will include credit cards in addition to debit cards, multi-currency card functionality, cashback benefits of up to 2%, and better expense management workflows.











Helping SMEs in the UAE

The partnership between Mamo and Paymentology addresses a critical need in the UAE market, where over half a million SMEs contribute substantially to the economy but face barriers to accessing effective and inclusive financial services.

The two companies bring together a shared vision to create customer-focused solutions by leveraging Paymentology’s technology to address challenges. They aim to offer UAE’s SMEs fast, reliable, and secure payment options that simplify expense management, improve cash flow, and help business owners with financial freedom.

Mamo was created to tackle the everyday banking challenges that SMEs face in the Middle East. Its mission is to expand financial independence and offer a consolidated platform where businesses can access payment collection, corporate credit and debit cards, and expense management tools in one interface. This solution allows SMEs to move past the need for multiple service providers, thus optimising financial operations and allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growth.

SMEs across the UAE are utilising Mamo’s platform to improve payment collection across diverse channels, including WhatsApp, ecommerce, payment links, and digital invoicing, resulting in hours of savings for finance teams.

With Paymentology’s next-generation payments tech, businesses will also benefit from an improved end-to-end experience, real-time reporting capabilities, and physical and virtual corporate cards designed for vendor payments. Mamo focuses on customer experience, which means that users benefit from tools that simplify complex financial processes, improving payment conversion rates, and enabling faster access to revenue.

As part of its commitment to supporting businesses with better financial solutions, Mamo is running a Straight 8 cashback campaign, offering 8% cashback on non-AED corporate spending. This helps companies reduce costs on essential expenses like digital advertising, travel, and software subscriptions.