This deal further supports Mamo’s mission to accelerate the growth of SMEs in the MENA region’s flourishing digital economy.











Accelerating growth for SMEs in the MENA region

The announcement unlocks Checkout.com’s proprietary payments platform for Mamo’s SME customers, which offers a complete range of popular payment methods across the MENA region. With Checkout.com’s leading technology stack, Mamo Business customers will also experience augmented payment performance, delivering the checkout experience consumers expect today.

What’s more, supplemented by the direct integration with Checkout.com, Mamo will offer a swift onboarding process for its SME customers that can be done in just 24 hours. Moving forward, SMEs using Mamo Business will have access to multiple payment channels including disbursements, invoicing, payment links, e-wallets, API integrations, and exportable data reporting that helps them to maximise their revenue in every transaction.

Additionally, SMEs can benefit from highly-reliable and secure transactions as Mamo is fully regulated and licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide money services and is an officially registered Visa & Mastercard Payment Facilitator.





Augmenting transfers

Furthermore, as part of this agreement Mamo Business customers will soon benefit from the unique Checkout.com Account Funding Transactions (AFT) feature. This is especially beneficial as card-to-card transfers have potential for taking business ecommerce performance to the next level.

Officials from Checkout.com said they are committed to providing high-quality payment processing services to their clients. The partnership with Mamo reinforces their commitment to this goal and to supporting the UAE government’s ambition to become a global digital economy player, all while increasing the contribution of SMEs in this area. Their collaboration with Mamo ultimately guarantees small business owners a secure and swift payment processing capability, which enables them to start their ventures quickly and more successfully.





Moving towards a digital future

Representatives from Mamo stated that digital commerce in the UAE and wider GCC is evolving at pace, and the demand for fintech companies that can offer easy-to-deploy solutions to merchants is on the rise. They believe this strategic collaboration with Checkout.com is key to growing the ecosystem in line with UAE’s digital agenda and Dubai’s D33 economic agenda. They are happy to partner with Checkout.com as the market leader to bring these latest solutions to our customers in the UAE and eventually across the GCC.