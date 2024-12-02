Mambu secures EUR 30 million funding to accelerate growth

Existing investors such as Acton Capital, CommerzVentures, Point Nine Capital and Runa Capital, also took part in the funding round. Mambu, which launched in 2011, has experienced triple-digit growth for four consecutive years as an increasing number of challenger and established banks sign on to implement the platform, according to the official press release.

The funding will be used to investment in both the commercial teams as well as the product, platform and services. In January 2019, Middleware, maker of the Corezoid Process Engine, teamed up with Mambu to develop solutions that will enable banks and lenders to improve client onboarding, loan origination regulatory reporting, and card and payments connectivity.