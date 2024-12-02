Mambu, Salt Edge partner up to help banks become PSD2 compliant

The aim is to enable innovation in the banking industry and bring Open Banking one step closer to end-customers.

Mambu is a SaaS banking engine, the cloud-native alternative to traditional banking systems. The platform combines a core processing engine and process orchestrator powered by a modular, API-enabled architecture to help clients, including account servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs), offer banking products that are customized to consumer demands, regulations, and market needs.

Salt Edge helps financial institutions interested in leveraging the power of Open Banking. The company is the first to specialize in building APIs and other products to meet PSD2 compliance requirements.

Mambu partnered with Salt Edge to make the PSD2 compliance solution available to all the ASPSPs among Mambu’s clients wishing to be compliant in more affordable way than developing public APIs in-house. Salt Edge offers products that meets all the strict PSD2 requirements and offers ASPSPs a PSD2 channel for TPP communication for both account information and payment initiation purposes. The solution comes with a set of dashboards for the ASPSP and TPPs, sandbox, detailed documentation for TPP testing, TPP verification system, and more.