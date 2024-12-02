This launch comes within nine months of the partnership's inception, with potential for expansion across Latin America, Africa, and Europe. According to the official press release, global demand for efficient, mobile-friendly payment options is on the rise, with the digital wallet market expected to exceed USD 10 trillion by 2025.

Kuady aims to meet this need by offering accessible financial tools for consumers, particularly in underserved regions where traditional banking is less accessible. Supported by Mambu's cloud banking platform and hosted on Microsoft Azure, Kuady's digital wallet provides consumers with quick and easy access to their funds and offers merchants features such as instant payouts and chargeback protection to facilitate cross-border transactions.

This rollout aims to simplify financial management for users and support merchants’ growth. Mambu’s technology platform and its network of global partners enabled Kuady to develop and launch the digital wallet within months, adapting it to local consumer and merchant needs across new markets.

Officials from Open Payment Technologies and Kuady talked about this new partnership and highlighted their aim to transform how people manage their finances and expand financial access across Latin America and beyond. They also emphasised that working with Mambu has given them the flexibility to quickly bring this digital wallet to key markets.

In turn, representatives from Mambu added that the collaboration aligns with Mambu’s mission to support financial institutions looking to innovate. They highlighted the growing global adoption of digital wallets, noting that Mambu's infrastructure provides speed to market and flexibility, helping financial entities remain competitive in a changing market.

More information about the two companies

Open Payment Technologies, registered in the Isle of Man, is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority for electronic money transmission. Kuady represents the payments processing arm of Open Payment Technologies.

As for Mambu, it is a SaaS cloud banking platform founded in 2011. According to the official press release, the company supports more than 260 customers across 65 countries, including Western Union, N26, and ABN AMRO.