Maldives Monetary Authority calls for payment project

The MMA says the RFI is its objective of obtaining information about prospective vendors’ capabilities, potential solutions and the costs involved to fulfil the vision of the project.

The authority plans a three-phase initiative to overhaul the payments landscape in the nation.

According to the MMA, the primary objective is to ensure that users can make and receive payments instantly irrespective of the island they live on or where they bank.

Deadline for registration is 4 March 2019. The deadline to submit a response to the RFI is 7 March 2019. You can access the MMA website and RFI here.