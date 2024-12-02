Malaysian online exports point to 29% annual increase - survey

PayPal country manager for Malaysia & Thailand, Audrey Ottevanger, states that the annual growth reflects local business opportunities and within Asia’s borders for Malaysian SMEs. Businesses in Malaysia using PayPal saw their online exports grow by 29% from 2012 to 2013.

The survey reveals that PayPal processed a total payment volume of USD 180 billion in 2013 at a global level, with a 24% increase in the previous year, while cross-border trade accounted for about 25% of PayPals total payment volume in 2013.

In addition, the companys international business accounted for more than half of total revenue in 2013. PayPals website records more than 19 million visits daily and in Asia Pacific, PayPal has 10 million active accounts. In Southeast Asia, PayPal has more than 1.5 million active accounts.