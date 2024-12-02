Malaysia launches national digital ID to reduce identity theft

The platform is called National Digital ID and was launched by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. The new service aims to facilitate digital processes and transactions by boosting security, eliminate tokens for payments, introduce digital signing for organisations, and relieve citizens from having to keep track of usernames and passwords. The new identity system will not replace the current identity card known as MyKad.

Moreover, the Ministry will develop a strategic partnership with the government, businesses operating in the private sector, and academia ‘to ensure the project runs smoothly and effectively’. NEC reportedly proposed its biometric technology for the digital ID project earlier in 2019.

A nine-month study to understand how an integrated framework could be carried out is planned to start in September 2019. After the study, recommendations will be provided regarding implementation and how to best address citizens’ needs.