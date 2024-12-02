Malaysia: infrastructure is key to ecommerce expansion - report

Therefore, internet penetration, which receives incentives via governmental programs, ranks second in the region, and its logistics system is among the 30 best performing in the world. Close to 20 million people are linked to the internet and an additional 5 million are expected to go online in 2015.

Moreover, a notable double-digit percentage of internet users shop online, motivated by price advantages, product range and availability of reviews. Online shoppers look for free shipping, convenience and exclusive online deals offered by online stores.

Additionally, online shopping is encouraged by new ecommerce regulations adopted in 2013, aimed at protecting consumer rights and preventing online fraud.

