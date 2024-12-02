Malaysia: i-Pmart to support Bitcoin payments

The Malaysia-based company ships worldwide from outlets in its home country, plus China and the US. The Bitcoin option has been first implemented to the Malaysian website only. All other i-Pmart websites worldwide will start accepting Bitcoin as a payment option in the near future, as soon as the integration process is complete.

Although it does not accept litecoin as a payment option, i-Pmart sells litecoin mining equipment, such as GPU-based equipments, both to advanced users to self-assemble with the ‘Savvy Pack’, and a ‘Newbie Pack’ for beginners that includes the option to have i-Pmart assemble, host and even operate the hardware for them.

The i-Pmart group of companies was founded in 2001, and has focused mainly on the international market since 2005.