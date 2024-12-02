Malaysia: GHL partners Alipay for alternative payment option

The service rollout is set to start with the in-store merchants before the end of April 2017 and will eventually be extended to ecommerce merchants.

GHL had started its partnership with Alipay in 2016 in Thailand, which allowed both sides to familiarise themselves with the operational methodology. To-date, GHL Thailand has enabled over 600 merchant acceptance points with various chain stores in the hotel, retail and food and beverages space.

In 2016, Malaysia had received 26.8 million tourists, including 2.1 million tourists from China, contributing close to RM82.1 billion in revenues, The Star reports.

GHL provides integrated payment solutions encompassing physical and virtual payments on sale and rental basis, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC) terminals compliant to the Europay-Mastercard-Visa (EMV) platform, contactless readers, network access routers, and online payment gateways.