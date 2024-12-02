Maksekeskus partners Paytrail to implement online payment methods

The companys partnership with Paytrail enables its 900+ merchants from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to collect payments from Finnish consumers online, according to Mihkel Karu, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maksekeksus.

Both Paytrail and Maksekeskus offer online payment methods and their business agenda is based on the principle of one company and one contract. Maksekeskus is a payments solution that helps online merchants to expand across borders. They are a one-stop-shop for enabling all local payment methods to sell in the Baltics, Finland, and even globally. With one contract and one integration, merchants can activate up to 20 different payment methods.

Paytrail, a part of Nets, provides merchants with tools needed for online shopping. In addition to traditional payment methods (bank ePayments, credit and debit card payments, invoicing and installments), Paytrail also offers an online shopping solution that allows consumers to use one login for all their online purchases.