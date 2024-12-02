MakerBot partners Alipay ePass for Chinese online customers

MakerBot, a global provider of desktop 3D printers, is thus offering MakerBot customers in China the opportunity to log in to their Alipay accounts during checkout on makerbot.com to utilize Alipay payment options from their Alipay accounts. The Alipay integration comes on the heels of MakerBot expanding its presence in China with its Chinese resellers, uCRobotics, Bitmap3d and Elite Robotics.

The Alipay ePass solution provides payment, logistics and marketing support to help global brands and retailers connect with Chinese consumers.

Alipay offers payment and escrow services for transactions on Alibaba Group’s marketplaces as well as to third parties in China.