Majority of US adults value security measures for mobile transactions

With mobile transacting like peer-to-peer payments, m-commerce purchases, and bill pay on the rise, Entersekt was interested in uncovering where security and authentication fall on the spectrum of concern for today’s mobile-driven consumers.

Nine in ten (90%) reported they would want the ability to approve some or all mobile device transactions before the transaction is completed, and nearly three quarters (71%) are interested in approving all such transactions. One in five (19%) would prefer only to approve some transactions, such as those totaling USD 100 or more. Four out of five regular users (once a month or more often) of banking apps (80%) would like to be notified at the point of sale, before a transaction goes through, if the purchase they are about to make would negatively impact their credit score.

Nearly two in five Americans (39%) chose entering a personal password or PIN as their preferred form of authentication if approving a mobile-initiated transaction. Other methods with some support were:

fingerprint ID (22%)

clicking an “approve” button (21%)

a one-time password sent via text message or email (8%)

facial ID (7%).

This survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Entersekt, January 22–24, 2019 among 2,076 US adults, among whom 1,928 are mobile device owners, including 1,362 who use banking apps at least once a month.