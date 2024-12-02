Majority of Apple Pay tills in the UK accept limitless payments

Hundreds of thousands of terminals have been upgraded to supported limitless contactless payments for Apple Pay, allowing customers to make payments of any value.

Most terminals that support contactless payments have a GBP 30 limit to prevent fraud. However, Apple Pay transactions, which are made by holding the iPhone or Apple Watch against a card reader, are approved using biometrics such as the iPhone fingerprint scanner. This gives retailers an incentive to lift the payment limit for transactions made through the app.

Apple Pay transactions in the UK market have increased by 300% in 2016 and in 2017, 23 banks support the service, according to The Telegraph.