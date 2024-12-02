Majid Al Futtaim taps Checkout.com for seamless payments







The collaboration will provide Majid Al Futtaim's customers with a unified payment platform for accessing fashion, home, retail, beauty brands, entertainment, and Carrefour grocery stores across 20 digital platforms in the GCC and 14 markets. By combining Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive customer database and expansive retail network with Checkout.com ’s advanced technology, this integration will enhance customer insights and personalised experiences while minimising friction for customers at checkout.

Officials from Majid Al Futtaim said their company is a business centred around providing enhanced experiences to their customers, partners, and community members. Partnering with Checkout.com will help to ensure our customers have a seamless, secure way to transact across all of our businesses, anywhere in the world.

Checkout.com representatives expressed their excitement to deepen their collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim, aiming to boost conversion rates and enhance payment performance. They will provide seamless, innovative payment solutions to improve the shopping experience and redefine ecommerce in the Middle East and Africa.

By partnering with Checkout.com, known for its robust risk and fraud management and increased security, Majid Al Futtaim ensures its customers’ peace of mind, knowing every transaction is protected against fraud and unauthorised access. This collaboration enhances the safety and reliability of the retailer’s payment systems and underscores the company’s commitment to a secure and seamless shopping experience.