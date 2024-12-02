Majesco releases e-billing and payment solution

The app is powered by the cloud-native Majesco Digital1st Platform and integrated with CyberSource, Visa’s payment management platform, which is now available on the Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange.

The availability of EBP will enable insurers to make billing and payment digital and easier for their agents and customers. Majesco research indicates that 55-70% of customers across all generational segments want digital and mobile bill payment capabilities. In support of this customer expectation, the new EBP app provides capabilities such as self-registration, guest payment, management of multiple policies, one-time or recurring payments, credit card and ACH, and the ability to view invoices and payment history available via the desktop or mobile device.

The Majesco Electronic Billing & Payments app is available on a secure, scalable cloud and offers:

Online billing and payment features with a user interface optimized for desktop and mobile devices

Rapid rollout in as little as two weeks

Pre-integration with Majesco Billing for P&C for version 10 or later

Non-Majesco billing core systems,

No license fees, rather price based on registered number of policies

Majesco Digital1st Insurance is a microservices-based, multitenant cloud platform enabling digital transformation for insurers. It has the ability to subscribe to third-party services and real-time data sources that traditional core systems cannot effectively support and is configurable for different customer and user personas.