Maisons du Monde integrates Mangopay





By implementing Mangopay’s modular payment infrastructure, Maisons du Monde intends to improve its digital transactions for marketplace customers, while ensuring enhanced user experience and creating growth opportunities.











Mangopay – Maisons du Monde collaboration objective

Maisons du Monde’s objective is to provide its customers with improved experiences, with the company intending to partner with a payment provider that has an international presence and the ability to manage online transactions and support the business as it expands. By implementing Mangopay’s technology, Maisons du Monde’s platforms receive a flexible payment infrastructure, while ensuring customers’ transactions are convenient and secure.



According to Maisons du Monde’s officials, the company is committed to strengthening its payment base and the partnership with Mangopay supports its objective of ensuring an improved experience for its marketplace customers. Through this collaboration, Mangopay assists the company with its payment requirements to expand into additional geographical areas and grow its business in line with its current expansion plans. Representatives from Mangopay stated that their company’s vision aligns with Maisons du Monde. Moreover, through its flexible payment infrastructure and international reach, the company aims to support Maisons du Monde in its growth journey, both in France, where it’s based and around the world.





