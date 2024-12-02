Maisons du Monde integrates Mangopay

By implementing Mangopay’s modular payment infrastructure, Maisons du Monde intends to improve its digital transactions for marketplace customers, while ensuring enhanced user experience and creating growth opportunities.
Mangopay – Maisons du Monde collaboration objective
Maisons du Monde’s objective is to provide its customers with improved experiences, with the company intending to partner with a payment provider that has an international presence and the ability to manage online transactions and support the business as it expands. By implementing Mangopay’s technology, Maisons du Monde’s platforms receive a flexible payment infrastructure, while ensuring customers’ transactions are convenient and secure.
According to Maisons du Monde’s officials, the company is committed to strengthening its payment base and the partnership with Mangopay supports its objective of ensuring an improved experience for its marketplace customers. Through this collaboration, Mangopay assists the company with its payment requirements to expand into additional geographical areas and grow its business in line with its current expansion plans. Representatives from Mangopay stated that their company’s vision aligns with Maisons du Monde. Moreover, through its flexible payment infrastructure and international reach, the company aims to support Maisons du Monde in its growth journey, both in France, where it’s based and around the world.
Mangopay’s latest developments and partnerships
With its modular payment infrastructure, Mangopay intends to enable the platform economy and, since its launch in 2013, the company supported 2,500 platforms and marketplaces. In recent months, Mangopay entered multiple collaborations and introduced several new services, including an end-to-end FX solution
created to support the international expansion of platforms and marketplaces. The company aimed to enhance how platforms approach currency conversions by introducing transparency and control into cross-border transactions. By leveraging the solution, platforms and marketplaces can receive additional revenue streams, develop localised payment experiences for their users, and enhance their control over treasury operations.
During the same period, Mangopay partnered
with Aria, an embedded invoice financing provider, to provide B2B marketplace and transactional SaaS companies with tools that enable them to manage their payments and credit. Through this collaboration, Mangopay combined its modular payments offering with Aria’s credit technology and lending solutions.
At the beginning of November 2023, Mangopay announced
that it secured an EMI licence authorised by the FCA, enabling the company to deliver its solutions to UK customers and enhance its regional presence. The EMI licence also allows the company to issue electronic money, facilitate digital payments, and deliver a range of other payment solutions and methods to meet the requirements of its clients while maintaining compliance with the needs of the industry.