Mahones Wallpaper Shop, Shopping Cart Elite partner for cryptocurrency payments

Mahones offers home decor such as high-quality wallpaper, blinds, fabrics, and more. By accepting cryptocurrencies Bitcoin Diamond (BCD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Dash, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Zcoin (XZC), the retailer is opening its offerings to customers around the world.

Mahones acceptance of cryptocurrency payments gives shoppers around the world access to their selection of wallpaper and home decor products with fast transactions that take just minutes to process. Mahone provides customers with a range of payment options, reduced transaction fees – less than a penny – eliminated currency conversion fees and freedom from chargebacks

Cryptocurrency has emerged thanks to its convenience, cost-effectiveness and decentralization. In 2009, the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was created and hundreds of other digital currencies have since emerged. By December 2017, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies reached a staggering USD 600 billion.