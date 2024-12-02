Mahindra launches MobiLytixTM Suite to generate more customer insights

The MobiLytixTM Suite is an analytical engine aimed at understanding the various events across a customer’s lifecycle and helps develop strategies to maximise a customer’s lifetime value. It also aids chief marketing officers and marketers to analyse hidden revenue generating patterns and formulate the appropriate product and growth strategies. In addition, execution of personalised contextual marketing promotions ensures faster go-to-market and helps operators realise incremental revenue opportunities.

Mahindra Comviva’s MobiLytixTM suite enables operators to obtain real-time actionable insights with usage growth of about 5%. In addition, telecom operators can also get increase in the response and reach rates. The suite has multiple modules, comprising of Campaign Management, Winback, Churn Prediction, Interactive Notifications, Next Best Offer, Subscriber & Retailer Loyalty Solution, IRIS (Incremental Revenues through Incremental Sales) and Digital Care.