Mahindra launches M2ALL ecommerce platform in India

Currently, the website offers products like cars, two wheelers, real estate and power solutions. By 2017, the portal aims to sell products of all Mahindra Group companies, along with complementary products and services from other manufacturers, indiatimes.com reports.

The online marketplace has begun taking bookings for the new compact SUV -- Mahindra TUV300. Indian ecommerce is expected to reach USD 50 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 47%, according to Group CFO V.S. Parthasarathy. Parthasarathy has claimed that the products on the website will have the same price as on the offline channels.

M2ALL is a part of a new company called Mahindra e-Market Pvt Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.