Mahindra Comviva updates mobiquity Wallet with voice recognition

The new version leverages iOS 10’s voice recognition, like Siri, Apples voice-controlled virtual assistant. The feature is renamed SiriKit and enables the wallet users to send and request payments from others using a simple voice command.

Moreover, mobiquity Wallet comes with 3D Touch integration, a technology that was first introduced in iPhone 6S. With 3D Touch, a wallet user can access the most frequently used features such as transaction history, current balance without opening the wallet application.

mobiquity Wallet is a white-label mobile wallet solution that integrates payments, loyalty, and mobile marketing. It uses NFC – HCE, QR code, biometrics and BLE, creating compelling consumer experiences. The wallet also offers an end-to-end HCE solution including tokenization and a patent-pending hybrid HCE offering, which facilitates a higher level of security for mobile payment transactions.