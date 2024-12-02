Mahindra Comviva launches new and upgraded Wallet 2.0

mobiquity Wallet 2.0 features interactive GUI (a graphical user interface) that allows digital wallet providers to make configuration changes, create and modify fee and strengthen security. mobiquity Wallet is a white-label mobile wallet solution that integrates payments, loyalty, and mobile marketing. The wallet’s platform uses NFC - HCE, QR code, biometrics and BLE, creating compelling consumer experiences. By integrating location, identity, and social features, mobiquity Wallet delivers digital transaction flexibility. mobiquity Wallet offers an end-to-end HCE solution including tokenization.

Mahindra Comviva is a global mobility solutions provider and is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.9 billion Mahindra Group.