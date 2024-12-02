Mahindra Comviva launches mobiquity Wallet solution

mobiquity Wallet is set to offer location-based promotions, automated coupon redemption and loyalty card selection during checkout enabling single click payments. It can support integration into a merchant’s existing mobile application or web portal through checkout or allow in-app shopping by integrating into the merchant’s ERP.

Mahindra Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.7 billion Mahindra Group. The company portfolio includes mobile finance, content, infotainment, messaging and mobile data solutions. Its mobility solutions are deployed by 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in 90 countries.