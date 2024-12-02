Mahindra Comviva joins GlobalPlatform

From this position, Mahindra Comviva will take interest in the activities of the GlobalPlatform Advisory Council and the Mobile Task Force. This group works to understand the business requirements of the secure mobile services ecosystem and is set to ensure an agreed and workable application management infrastructure.

In recent news, Mahindra Comviva has launched its mobiquity Wallet, a digital wallet platform supporting NFC, QR codes and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).