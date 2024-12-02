Mahindra Comviva, Econet to debut mobile money service in Zimbabwe

As a part of the live deployment of connectMoney Service Manager, Econet Wireless has issued MasterCard debit cards which are linked to the EcoCash Wallet.

connectMoney Service Manager creates an industry benchmark for mobile money by connecting financial open systems powered by MasterCard and other card networks. EcoCash account holders are set to receive MasterCard debit cards enabling users to transact at POS terminals and also to withdraw cash via ATM machines accepting MasterCard, locally and internationally. connectMoney Service Manager also provides virtual cards on request. The virtual card number is delivered via an SMS, which is accepted for payments across all ecommerce websites. The virtual card is directly connected to the mobile money account of the subscriber.

Mahindra Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.7 billion Mahindra Group. The company portfolio includes mobile finance, content, infotainment, messaging and mobile data solutions. Its mobility solutions are deployed by 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in 90 countries.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of the Econet Wireless Group, headquartered in South Africa. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe provides mobile and fixed wireless telephony, internet access, mobile money transfer and payment solutions.