Mahindra Comviva boosts payPLUS for omnichannel payment acceptance

This will allow acquirers and banks to provide multiple acceptance channels to their merchants. An integrated payment solution, payPLUS converts the mobile into a point-of-sale (POS) device and enables small and large merchants to extend anytime anywhere commerce.

Mahindra Comviva has introduced an enhanced way to integrate SDK for merchants to accept multiple payments instruments within their mobile apps including propriety wallets like Apple Pay. This will enable merchants to accept Apple Pay in their iOS apps allowing the end consumers to make one touch payment using a stored credit card. The SDK allows merchant app to focus on its core business processes.

Mahindra Comviva has also launched an iFrame based solution for payment acceptance for online businesses and merchants. This allows online merchant to load and embed an offsite secure payment page thereby providing customers with a seamless experience of making payments.

Mahindra Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the USD 16.7 billion Mahindra Group. The company portfolio includes mobile finance, content, infotainment, messaging and mobile data solutions. Its mobility solutions are deployed by 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in 90 countries.