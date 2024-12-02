Mahindra and Mahindra to use E-Lock digital signing for dealer management

The invoices and related documents are issued by Mahindra through its dealer management system. Mahindra group already implemented digital signing capability in their dealer management system, in order to issue digitally signed electronic invoices. E-Lock provided its software development kit (SDK) that integrated into the Mahindras dealer management system and enabled digital signing of invoices.

By implementing digital signing of electronic invoices, Mahindra has complied with legal requirements pertaining to invoice issuance and also improved document security and data integrity.

E-Lock provides stand alone software solutions as well as SDK/ API solutions that can integrate with third party web applications. Organisations can sign single or multiple electronic files and take their processes online while reducing the costs, efforts and time required to process the documents.