MAHB to strengthen procurement governance with e-marketplace platform

MAHB said the implementation of an e-catalogue system was part of the organisations procurement transformation exercise in line with its digital journey, Airports 4.0.

Through Lapasar, staff can make purchases online and manual documentations will be eliminated completely. This will ease the procurement processes as Lapasar is a singular business-to-business online platform.

Lapasar is developed by Tenderin, a local start-up company that specialises in supply chain solutions such as e-procurement, logistics, warehousing and payments.