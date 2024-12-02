MagTek introduces two Secure Card Reader Authenticators

MagTek’s tDynamo and kDynamo provide form factors that support multiple payment options including magnetic stripe, chip card, contactless and NFC-based payments. tDynamo is a versatile reader that can switch from countertop to a mobile solution. It offers the small footprint ideal for mobile POS while offering a long, dependable swipe-path and optional mounting stand for countertop use.

kDynamo is a rugged tablet case with built-in Secure Card Reader Authenticator. Responding to the prevalent use of iPads for payments, kDynamo is designed to provide secure payment hardware with a sleek design that compliments iPad Air and iPad mini devices.

Both tDynamo and kDynamo offer simple integration, with SDKs and APIs readily available, and flexibility with mobile-to-countertop to hybrid functionality. Additionally, tDynamo and kDynamo both leverage the MagneSafe Security Architecture. This supports open standard encryption using DUKPT key management, tokenization and authentication.