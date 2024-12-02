Magnati partners with TerraPay





Through this integration, African visitors and residents in the UAE can pay for goods and services using their preferred digital wallets. As part of its development plans, Magnati intends to drive innovation in the payments industry by leveraging the 50,000 payment terminals accepting TerraPay-enabled wallets in Africa.











The partnership’s objective

Considering its capabilities and collaborations with banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, and financial institutions, TerraPay offers an extensive network and industry knowledge to this partnership. The company’s position as a digital and mobile wallet aggregator allows Telco Wallet holders from Africa to receive simple and secure cross-border payments in the UAE at Magnati’s payment terminals. By facilitating wallets from Africa, Magnati aims to cater to the diverse requirements of customers and merchants. In addition to enhancing convenience, the move intends to provide new opportunities for businesses to enter the growing tourism in the UAE from the African market.



According to officials, the partnership with TerraPay underlines Magnati’s commitment to providing simplified payment solutions that meet the demands of customers, while also facilitating stronger relationships between the UAE and Africa. TerraPay’s representatives stated that the collaboration merges technological innovation and a mutual commitment to making payments more accessible and convenient. With the company’s knowledge in interoperable platforms and mobile payment solutions, TerraPay aims to deliver acceptance solutions to African wallet holders, simplifying cross-border payments and money movement. Through its capabilities, the new payment method launched by the two companies intends to offer benefits to industry players, the public, customers, and merchants.





TerraPay’s recent developments and partnerships