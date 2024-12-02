Magnati partners with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

The partnership intends to leverage MagnatiPay, the company’s payment platform, to offer a simplified and secure payment experience to SSMC patients. Considering the wide range of payment channels, including cards, e-wallets, and self-checkout kiosks, patients can settle their bills conveniently without being required to carry cash or checks.
Magnati – SSMC partnership objectives
The integration aims to mark a significant step in the digital payment transformation of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi. By simplifying and enhancing payment processes, Magnati and SSMC, one of the UAE’s largest hospitals and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, plan to enable patients with increased flexibility in their payment options. In addition to reducing costs for the healthcare system, the move also contributes to an improved patient experience, which can strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty.
According to Magnati’s officials, the main objective of the collaboration with SSMC is to advance the digital transformation of the healthcare sector by offering a convenient payment experience, which can lead to a better patient journey. Moreover, representatives from SSMC stated that, as a transformation-oriented organization, the medical entity is committed to adopting technologies that improve the overall patient experience. By partnering with Magnati, SSMC can facilitate healthcare payment solutions for patients in Abu Dhabi by leveraging the capabilities of innovation and collaboration.
Magnati’s past developments and collaborations
With its operations based in the MENA region, Magnati provides services in the payment solutions industry, with the company being focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing, and acquiring processing. Magnati offers government, merchant, and institutional clients a payment platform that leverages technology to deliver enhanced experiences and increased efficiency. Recently, the company partnered
with TerraPay, a UK-based cross-border payments network, to provide merchants with an additional payment method. With the integration of the new solution, African visitors and residents in the UAE received the ability to pay for goods and services by leveraging their preferred digital wallets. As part of its development strategy, Magnati intended to support innovation in the payments sector by using the 50,000 payment terminals accepting TerraPay-enabled wallets in Africa.
Moreover, at the end of October 2023, Magnati collaborated
with Alipay+ to improve the payment landscape in the region. The collaboration was aimed at delivering integrated, simplified, and secure payment processing experiences, benefiting both merchants and consumers. The initial phase was set up to allow merchants to accept payments from eight Alipay+ partner e-wallets, including Alipay, AlipayHK, Mpay, Kakao Pay, GCash, TrueMoney, OCBC, and Tinaba. This development was intended to simplify the way consumers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Italy pay for goods and services through Magnati merchants using their preferred e-wallets.