Magnati partners with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City





The partnership intends to leverage MagnatiPay, the company’s payment platform, to offer a simplified and secure payment experience to SSMC patients. Considering the wide range of payment channels, including cards, e-wallets, and self-checkout kiosks, patients can settle their bills conveniently without being required to carry cash or checks.











Magnati – SSMC partnership objectives

The integration aims to mark a significant step in the digital payment transformation of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi. By simplifying and enhancing payment processes, Magnati and SSMC, one of the UAE’s largest hospitals and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, plan to enable patients with increased flexibility in their payment options. In addition to reducing costs for the healthcare system, the move also contributes to an improved patient experience, which can strengthen customer satisfaction and loyalty.



According to Magnati’s officials, the main objective of the collaboration with SSMC is to advance the digital transformation of the healthcare sector by offering a convenient payment experience, which can lead to a better patient journey. Moreover, representatives from SSMC stated that, as a transformation-oriented organization, the medical entity is committed to adopting technologies that improve the overall patient experience. By partnering with Magnati, SSMC can facilitate healthcare payment solutions for patients in Abu Dhabi by leveraging the capabilities of innovation and collaboration.





Magnati’s past developments and collaborations