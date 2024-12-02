Magnati partners with Oxinus Holdings





Through this strategic alliance, Oxinus Holding integrates Spotlight, its POS solution, with Magnati’s simplified payment processing, aiming to provide a unified and improved experience for the food and beverage (F&B) industry.











Magnati – Oxinus Holdings partnership objectives

By merging Spotlight’s user-friendly interface with Magnati’s secure payment processing, the two companies intend to ensure a simple and convenient point-of-sale experience for customers. Additionally, the integration focuses on enhancing the product experience for F&B enterprises by minimising manual, time-consuming tasks for staff, increasing customer satisfaction, cost-efficiency, and accelerating payment processing. According to Magnati’s officials, the association with Oxinus Holdings supports the company’s commitment to improving payment solutions for the F&B sector. The platform intends to enable businesses with enhanced payment transaction management capabilities, with Magnati focusing on offering efficiency and security.



Furthermore, representatives from Oxinus Holdings underlined their company’s shared commitment with Magnati, as both enterprises intend to improve the F&B transaction process. The collaboration also supports Oxinus’ objective of expanding its services to additional markets and capturing new opportunities in the region. Developed by Oxinus Holdings, Spotlight is an all-in-one cloud-based POS system that aims to simplify operations, increase revenue, enhance customer experiences, and allow the convenient management of the transaction ecosystem. The software provides Point of Sale Services, Pay-at-Table Solution, e-Ordering Services, Reservation Services, and e-Ticketing Services. Moreover, Oxinus’ business-centric solutions are created to stimulate growth for enterprises of all sizes, supporting them in the current digital landscape.





Magnati’s recent developments and collaborations