This collaboration will enable Magnati’s point-of-sale (POS) terminals to accept QR-based UPI payments, expanding the number of merchants that can provide UPI as a payment method, especially for Indian travellers.

UPI has become one of the most successful real-time payment systems globally, processing over 15 billion transactions in India alone in November 2024. Known for its mobile-first, cost-effective design, UPI has gained widespread adoption due to its simplicity, security, and reliability in handling merchant payments.













Through this partnership, Magnati aims to enhance its portfolio of payment solutions, making it easier for UAE-based merchants to cater to the growing number of Indian travellers and residents.

To kick off the rollout, Magnati has introduced UPI payment acceptance at Dubai Duty Free, providing a seamless payment experience for Indian travellers at one of the UAE’s most popular shopping destinations. This initiative is seen as a starting point for further expansion into various key merchant sectors, including retail, hospitality, transportation, and supermarkets.





The partnership is also expected to boost cross-border payment capabilities and further integrate digital payments into the UAE’s economy. UPI’s acceptance in the UAE aligns with the goal of offering a familiar payment solution for Indian travellers, simplifying transactions and enhancing the overall customer experience.

By integrating UPI into its payment acceptance ecosystem, Magnati strengthens its position as a trusted partner for UAE merchants. This collaboration underscores Magnati’s commitment to offering innovative, customer-centric payment solutions that enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions.