Magnati and AAC partner for digital payment solutions

AAC is the exclusive dealer for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates. The partnership introduces advanced payment solutions powered by Aani, the instant payment platform developed by Al Etihad Payments (AEP) under the UAE’s Central Bank Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme.

Through this collaboration, AAC customers will benefit from faster and more secure payment options at their outlets. Aani’s platform enables round-the-clock, real-time transactions with instant confirmations via QR codes, enhancing the overall customer experience.





For businesses, these capabilities are expected to improve cash flow and streamline payment processes, aligning with the UAE’s vision for advanced digital payment infrastructure. Magnati’s representatives highlighted the benefits of the partnership, stating that the integration of Aani provides merchants with real-time payments, improved operational efficiency, and a seamless digital payment experience for customers.

AAC’s Senior Director, Hussam Baghdadi, emphasized the importance of adopting innovative payment technologies in a competitive market, noting that this collaboration supports AAC’s efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.





The road to a cashless society

The introduction of Aani at AAC outlets positions the company as an important player in digital payment innovation within the automotive sector. By leveraging advanced technologies, AAC aims to simplify the payment process while meeting the growing demand for secure and efficient digital transactions.

This partnership is a step forward in the UAE's efforts to foster cashless transactions and digital transformation. It reflects both companies’ commitment to enhancing user experiences and aligning with the nation’s goals for modernized payment systems.