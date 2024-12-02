Magisto partners BlueSnap for global payment gateway

Using BlueSnap, Magisto can support monthly subscription payments or one-time payments for users who prefer to pay per video. BlueSnap’s Smart Subscriptions technology allows Magisto to accept all forms of payment on a subscription basis.

Magisto is a cloud-based mobile technology service for creating and sharing personal movies. Magisto can be accessed across iOS, Android, the Amazon App Store for Android and the Web, and is the highest-rated video creation app in the Google Play and iOS App Stores.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.