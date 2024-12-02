MagicCube partners with Shift4 for i-Accept Tap-to-Pay solution

i-Accept, a solution that transforms any Android smartphone or tablet into a PCI-compliant payment device, enables secure contactless payments through Tap-to-Pay, with or without a PIN. Selected as the preferred softPOS provider for Shift4, i-Accept is set to augment the payment acceptance experience for merchants within Shift4's network.

According to officials from MagicCube, i-Accept takes the complexity out of moving the checkout experience beyond the cashier's desk and enables merchants of all sizes – from the smallest to the largest ones, with sophisticated backend and compliance needs – to offer better shopping experiences to their customers with seamless Tap-to-Pay on any Android device, including phones, tablets, and touch screens.











i-Accept enables merchants of all sizes to accept contactless transactions using payment cards and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, and it even adapts to local card schemes. It also allows for secure PIN capture on the device screen without the need to scramble or shuffle the PIN entry device keys, making the transaction experience seamless and convenient for consumers.

Representatives from Shift4 said that their mission is to power commerce by equipping merchants with simple and innovative technology solutions. MagicCube's state-of-the-art i-Accept solution aligns with this goal by delivering unmatched flexibility and convenience for retail businesses of all types and sizes.

Tap-to-Pay acceptance powered by i-Accept will be available to retailers in the Shift4 network in early 2024.





What does MagicCube do?

MagicCube leads the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category with its software-based, virtual Trusted Execution Environment (vTEE) platform. The technology enables secure, large-scale deployment and management of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile solutions to consumers.





More information about Shift4

Shift4 is augmenting commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As a prominent player in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in many industry.