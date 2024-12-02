MagicCube, NTT DATA team up for payments, acceptance applications

The combination of MagicCube’s EMVCo-certified security platform and its PCI-ready PIN-on-Glass solution, with NTT DATA, will create a new solution that allows secure input of sensitive data on a touch screen.

The two companies will begin their partnership by offering PIN-on-Glass payment solutions for Japanese retailers. Moreover, they will leverage the platform to offer all payment-related functions from the cloud to enable full mobility for payment terminal functions.

Earlier in march 2019, NTT DATA launched mobile payment capabilities for the myki ticketing system in Australia, as part of the company’s ticketing project for Public Transport Victoria (PTV).