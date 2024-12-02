Magento extends strategic partnership with Yotpo startup

Magento, operating an ecommerce platform where purchases amount to about USD 100 billion annually, was acquired in June 2018 by Adobe Systems for USD 1.7 billion.

This partnership will enable brands and merchants to capture, analyse, upgrade, and market themselves through their customers’ experiences – with Yotpo’s platform offering solutions for user-generated content (UGC), visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and consumer insights.

As a result, brands and merchants will be able to collect, manage, and display customer content such as reviews, photos, and videos at key touch points across the buyer journey. In addition, the US-based startup Yotpo has announced that the partnership with Magento will allow it to become a Premier Technology Partner.