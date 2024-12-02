Magento Commerce to provide one-click checkout functionality

According to the Baymard Institute, the average global cart abandonment rate in 2016 was 70%, and it was even higher among shoppers on mobile devices. Magento Commerce hopes that by implementing faster checkout payment options, it will improve conversion.

One-click payments have also been shown to encourage impulsive buying, as customers can pay for goods much faster, without having time for second thoughts.

Magneto Commerce will deliver the functionality to merchants under the name Instant Purhase, which will incude:

Customizable button;

Automatic shipping to the customer’s default address; and

Support for multiple payment methods.

The Instant Purchase feature was developed in conjunction with Enterprise Solution Partner, Creatuity, and is now available with the latest version of Magento Commerce and Open Source.