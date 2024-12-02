Magensa adds payments related features to QwickSign product

This new version of QwickSign integrates payments capability enabling organizations to sign contracts and capture payment simultaneously. Typical applications that benefit from integrated electronic signatures and payments include leasing transactions, electronic invoicing, business services, sales agreements, service contracts, and others.

QwickSign and Pay supports EMV transactions with MagTek’s eDynamo secure card reader authenticator. In addition, the solution is integrated with a variety of payment processors and gateways.

Magensa is a fraud prevention, detection and advisory service. It maintains a globally accessible registry of authentication information so that consumers, financial institutions, retailers, businesses and governments can assess the validity of the credentials and products they rely upon in the course of online identification, payment, and other important transactions.