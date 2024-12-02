Maersk Trade Finance sets target to disburse USD 200 mln to SMEs in 2019

The company, which started operations in 2016, has disbursed USD 0.7 billion globally, with more than USD 150 million in India in 2018, a 53% jump when compared to the previous year.

Maersk’s disbursement projection for 2019 is USD 500 million. The company had forayed into the South African market. We are now present in seven countries, including India, Singapore, UAE, the Netherlands, Spain and the US.”

According to the company, while access to capital is one of the biggest obstacles to global trade, it is more pronounced among SMEs. But these small and medium units account for close to 45% of the output and 40% of exports, besides adding millions of jobs every year.