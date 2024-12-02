Maersk to offer digital trade finance services in South Africa

According to Maersk officials, focusing more on small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) represents a strong opportunity for Maersk to introduce more customers to their end-to-end supply chain and logistics products, services and solutions.

Launched as a response to simplify customers supply chain, Maersk Trade Finance represents a different way of financing containerised shipments.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are productive drivers of inclusive economic growth in South Africa and around the world. Researchers estimated that in South Africa SMEs make up 91% of formal businesses, provide employment to about 60 per cent of the labor force and total economic output accounts for roughly 34% of GDP, Maersk representatives have stated.