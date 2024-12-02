Maersk invests in German trade finance platform

Financing platform Modifi raised EUR 5.5 million in its second round of capital raising with Maersk Growth, the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller-Maersk, the lead investor.

The Modifi (Modern Digital Finance) platform was founded in November 2018 by three Germans who had previously been involved in Billpay, a service provider for the settlement of bill payments, bought two years ago by the Swedish payment service provider Klarna.

Using Modifi, traders can pre-finance individual orders worth between EUR 5,000 and EUR 75,000. The service is aimed at small and medium-sized companies that buy goods abroad. Modfifi said the new investment would see the platform target India for business, a nation Maersk has also been focusing on in its nascent trade finance initiatives.