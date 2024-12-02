Madmoo selects SafeCharge to deliver in-game payments for multiplayer title Rage War

Implementation of SafeCharges payments solutions has enabled Fury Studio to boost approval ratios, deliver an improved checkout experience for players and reduce fraudulent transactions, marketwatch.com reports.

SafeCharge provides a range of payments products and services including a customised Personalised Cashier, a comprehensive back office featuring advanced reporting tools, and fraud prevention capabilities. In order to market the game globally, SafeCharge has enabled a number of local payment methods, currencies and languages to provide global coverage.