Made.com gets growth capital to accelerate European cross-border expansion

The deal wasinitiated in April, 2015, but it went public recently, ecommercenews.eu reports. Ning Li, co-founder of Made.com, teamed up with Lastminute.com founder Brent Hoberman to launch his business. Made.com currently does 30% of its turnover outside its UK home market and wants to grow further.

In the Netherlands, the company started in August 2014 and claims to grow with double number figures each month, although the texts, payment methods, visitor amounts and brand awareness are quite low. Made.com, which recently relocated its London showroom to Soho, employs 170 people across its UK and Shanghai offices. It has also offices in the US, Germany and France.