mada, Visa launch Stay Secure campaign

The one-month campaign will promote card and mobile payments practices among Saudi consumers and provides relevant advice to help consumers protect themselves against payment-related fraud.

It is the second successive year that the two companies have partnered on this type of initiative.

Visa and mada surveyed consumers across Saud Arabia regarding security of digital payments. Saudi consumers are increasingly comfortable paying and transacting with cards overall (in-store and online), with 89% of respondents finding cards more secure than cash.

Among online shoppers and ecommerce users, card payments remained the predominant payment method (66%). 82% of the respondents claimed to have started making more card payments online in the past two years.