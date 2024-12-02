Macys offers in-store pop-up space for brands

Brands opting for a pop-up space on the ground floor of a Macy’s store will have to pay a monthly rate based on the location. The retailer claims that the service will allow other brands to gain extra exposure without a long-term commitment.

Macy’s marketing department will work to assist companies with little to no commerce experience to set up their pop-ups. Macy’s also promises marketing support via email and social media as well as a variety of fixtures.