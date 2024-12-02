Macys goes online in China in 2017 to increase its ecommerce operations

Macy’s began online sales in China in November 2015 by opening a storefront on Tmall Global, operated by Alibaba Group. The retailer said more than 300,000 consumers have taken advantage of the social media-like features of Tmall Global to follow Macy’s so they can learn about new products and other information, internetretailer.com reports.

Alibaba says Macy’s has become one of the most popular sellers on Tmall Global where Macy’s sells 1,500 fashion products from brands like Kipling, Anne Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Fossil.

Macy’s has broadcast live shows online to explain its history and introduce its US stores to Chinese consumers. A Macy’s live online broadcast about September’s New York Fashion Week attracted about 100,000 Chinese viewers and resulted in some 150 million posts to Chinese social network Weibo.

The Chinese and US markets are very different. Chinese consumers want to know many details, while US consumers only want to check out quickly. Macy’s only sells online in China, and does not operate physical stores. Macy’s did not comment on any plans to open stores in China, although it is hard to reach Chinese consumers without physical locations.